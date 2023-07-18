Algeria and China reinforce cooperation

Chinese president Xi Jinping hailed China's relationship with Algeria in a meeting in the capital Beijing on Tuesday with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The meeting takes place a month before the BRICS Summit in South Africa. China has supported Algeria's accession to the BRICS mechanism.

"For 65 years, China and Algeria have always shared weal and woe and helped each other, and the friendship between the two countries has been strengthened over time", said Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

The visit to Beijing follows Tebboune’s trip last month to Russia, a long-time partner and military provider, although Algeria has remained officially neutral in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Since 2014 that Algeria and China are strategic partners and have pledged to expand their cooperation in the economy, trade, energy, space and health.