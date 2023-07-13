Parliament passes NACOC Bill to allow cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal purposes

Ghana’s parliament has passed into law the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 as a result, the Ministry of Interior has been bestowed with the responsibility of issuing licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, opening up avenues for the utilization of this versatile plant in various beneficial applications.

This milestone achievement comes after the Supreme Court intervened and declared section 43 of the law as unconstitutional, thereby hindering the smooth passage of the legislation.

Section 43 of Act 1019 previously authorized the Minister, based on the Commission's recommendation, to grant licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, commonly known as "wee" in Ghana. However, this provision has been eliminated due to its unconstitutional nature.

On the 12th of July, 2023, Parliament took up the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which consists of a single clause that, once passed, will empower the Minister to grant licenses for cannabis cultivation within the country.

With the enactment of this law, Ghana takes a significant step towards harnessing the potential benefits of cannabis cultivation. By allowing the controlled cultivation of cannabis with limited THC content, the government aims to tap into its industrial potential and explore its use in the production of fiber and seed. Moreover, the medicinal properties of cannabis can now be further explored and utilized in a regulated manner.

This legislative milestone is expected to pave the way for the development of a well-regulated cannabis industry in Ghana, ensuring that its cultivation and usage adhere to strict guidelines and quality standards.