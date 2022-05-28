The telemedicine innovation impacting health care in Uganda {INSPIRE AFRICA}

On this episode of Inspire Africa, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with new stories of people making change, innovation and social impact on the continent.

First in Uganda where a team of health practitioners rose to the demand for early diagnosis and treatment of patients by starting Telephone consultations. The initiative has now grown from providing phone consultations to offering personalised, affordable and quality health care through 24/7 doctor teleconsultations, pharmacy deliveries, lab sample pick-ups and tests. And, their AI-powered application has been reported to pin 90 per cent of conditions patients suffer from.

We spoke with Dr. Davis Musinguzi, the brain behind the innovation that is changing the face of medicine in Uganda

Then, we hear the story of Green Scooter, a South African ride hailing service started by Fezile Dhlamini who for many years had his application for a job with ride hailing giants rejected. Today, Dhlamini wants to see South Africans embrace the use of electric vehicles.

And later host Fisayo-Bambi speaks with Somi Nwandu, the Nigerian art curator and founder of "afrofoutourism" an exhibition promoting the works of digital artists on the continent.