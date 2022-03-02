Ukrainians in South Africa protest against Russia

The Ukrainian Association in South Africa staged a peaceful protest outside the Department of International Relations in Pretoria on Tuesday, calling for the South Africa government to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

This was the second protest by the organisation, with the first taking place outside the Russian embassy, a few days earlier.

Nataliya Gordon a Ukrainian resident living in South Africa, fought to hold back tears when she spoke about her family still in Kyiv.

"I'm from Kyiv, Ukraine, it's the capital, and I love my city very much. My parents are currently in left in (the) city and every time I phone them I hear sirens, it's very painful. Our hearts are broken, we really want the war to stop, please," she said.

For several days, Russian missiles have been devastating Ukrainian cities, forcing many to flee their homes to neighbouring country for safety.

The protesters held up posters calling for the South Africa to take decisive action by imposing sanctions on Russia and providing support to Ukraine.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the war.