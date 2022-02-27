Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro

Ukrainian civilians registered to fight en masse on Saturday in an attempt to help defend their country from the advancing Russian military. The reality facing many Ukrainians is to fight or flee as Russian forces continued their advance on the country's capital Kyiv. Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhivitsky called on Friday for Ukrainians to arm themselves and prepare Molotov cocktails to try and halt the advancing forces. Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began on Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.