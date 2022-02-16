Tunisia's powerful UGTT holds 25th congress to choose new chief

Tunisian General Labour Union opened its 25th annual congress in Sfax to elect a new leader, as the current Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi runs for a new mandate

"Sfax is hosting today the 25th congress of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT). We hope that this congress will be a point of departure for unity, solidarity, for Tunisia's pride, its dignity and the defence of Tunisia," said Youssef Aouedni, the President of the 25th congress of UGTT.

At this ordinary electoral congress, 37 candidates are running for the 15 posts of the national executive board while 11 for the 5 positions of at the finance control.

The Tunisian labour union has been a major stumbling block to the government of President Kais Saied in recent months.