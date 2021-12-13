Ash cleanup operation on La Palma

A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days, becoming the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record Sunday. It leaves behind thousands of evacuees, destroyed homes and millions in financial losses, mainly in the tourism sector and for banana farms. It is the longest eruption since records began on the island, in the sixteenth century. Emergency Military Unit (UME) officers were working on Sunday to remove volcanic ash from houses' roofs to prevent them collapsing. Despite the damage, no injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption.