French open: Tunisia's Jabeur knocked out and US' Gauff shines

The Roland Garros dream is over for Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who was the last African left in the French Open.

She was knocked out on Monday in two sets by the American Coco Gauff with 6-3, 6-1- all that in just 53 minutes.

Jabeur tried to put up a fight but the American dominated from the start.

Guaff is just 17 years old and her win against Jabeur now means she is through to her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal and is one of the youngest tennis players to do so.

She is also the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam since Venus Williams.

"It means a lot to me," Gauff told the media in her post-match press conference. "I have lost in the fourth round a couple of times so it feels good to get over that hurdle. Today I played probably my best match so far in the tournament."

Next up for Gauff will be fellow first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.