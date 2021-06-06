Chadians line up for Sinopharm as COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins

Friday saw the official of Chad’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign -- with the Minister of Health and other members of the ministry receiving their shot to mark the occasion.

Chadians after which queued up Saturday in N'djamena for their first doses of China's Sinopharm.

The coronavirus vaccine was donated to Chad -- one of the latest African country to receive vaccine doses, and the batch of Sinopharm arrived earlier in the week.

Dr Oumarou Ali was one of the first in line to receive the jab.

Nurse Ngasatam Valery told the AP that the priority was currently to vaccinate religious pilgrims, over 65s, military troops and health personnel.

He also urged all Chadians to get vaccinated as the coronavirus does not discriminate.

Speaking to the AP following his jab, he said he had one message for Chadians:

"This vaccine is useful for everybody. As you know the coronavirus does not recognise religion or ethnicity. So I ask everybody to come and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

To date, Chad reports 4.938 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths, according to the figures published on the official website of the World Health Organization.