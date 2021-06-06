Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Chadians line up for Sinopharm as COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Kizzi Asala

and Africanews

with AP

Chad

Friday saw the official of Chad’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign -- with the Minister of Health and other members of the ministry receiving their shot to mark the occasion.

Chadians after which queued up Saturday in N'djamena for their first doses of China's Sinopharm.

The coronavirus vaccine was donated to Chad -- one of the latest African country to receive vaccine doses, and the batch of Sinopharm arrived earlier in the week.

Dr Oumarou Ali was one of the first in line to receive the jab.

Nurse Ngasatam Valery told the AP that the priority was currently to vaccinate religious pilgrims, over 65s, military troops and health personnel.

He also urged all Chadians to get vaccinated as the coronavirus does not discriminate.

Speaking to the AP following his jab, he said he had one message for Chadians:

"This vaccine is useful for everybody. As you know the coronavirus does not recognise religion or ethnicity. So I ask everybody to come and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

To date, Chad reports 4.938 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths, according to the figures published on the official website of the World Health Organization.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..