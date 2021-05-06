Nigerian President confirms 30 kidnapped college students freed

Ambulances blare sirens as they transport the freed college students in Nigeria. The students arrived at the Kaduna State police headquarters Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the release of the 30 students in statement.

"We are happy that they have been released... We thank all those who contributed to this happy outcome", he said.

Nigerian authorities did not give details on the circumstances of the release of the students or the possible ransom.

Families of the abducted students in Kaduna had demonstrated in Abuja this week to demand their release.

These armed gangs terrorize the local population. They loot villages, steal livestock and engage in mass kidnappings for ransom.

A total of 39 students were abducted on March 11 from their university in northwestern Nigeria, in the city of Kaduna.

An initial group of 10 students were rescued by security forces in the weeks following the attack. The remaining 29 students were held captive for nearly two months.