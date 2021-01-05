30-Day Lockdown for Zimbabwe in Light of a Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Another Coronavirus Wave in Zimbabwe

In light of a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Zimbabwean government on Saturday announced a 30-day national lockdown

Only essential businesses can remain open. And all gatherings such as wedding ceremonies or religious services are banned, with the exception of funerals, which are limited to 30 people.

A curfew is also in effect throughout the country from 6 pm to 6 am.

These measures could worsen the already troubled Zimbabwean economy.

However, Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga justifies this decision by an increase in coronavirus contaminations which is said to have almost doubled since November — rising from 8,374 cases to more than 14,000.

Since the onset of the Covid-19pandemic, the country has recorded 369 deaths linked to coronavirus.