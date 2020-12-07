Ghana's main Presidential candidates cast ballots

The two main presidential candidates in Ghana casted their ballot Monday in an election seen as a close fight between the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and his longtime rival John Mahama.

President Nana Akufo-Addo voted in his hometown of Kyebi in which voters are picking their next president from 12 candidates.

"I'm happy that the process Is going well accros the country is going peacefully, only goes to reinforce the commitment of the people of Ghana have made to democratic institutions and democratic process," Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The former president Mahama casted his vote in his hometown Bole, in northwest Ghana but claimed that the voter verification process was not fulfilling.

The complaint comes after numerous claims that some of the voters couldn’t find their details in the registry at various polling station.

"We are still receiving reports from all our police stations because we have our agents reporting every incident that happens. And so until I get an appraisal of it, then we know whether it's a very widespread thing or whether there is a pattern to it, or it is just a one-off incident," Mahama said

Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mahama of the National Democratic Congress party (NDC) have faced each other at the ballot box three times already.

Mahama was president for four years until 2016, before being replaced his rival.