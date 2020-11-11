50 people killed in Northern Mozambqiue

Mozambique
Islamist militants in Mozambique have beheaded more than 50 people at a village in the northern part of the country, local media reports.
The attack was carried out by an Isis-linked group in the village of Muatide in conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province, spanning several days.
A local news agency said the attackers set fire to several villages and gathered together people they had captured from nearby forests on a single football pitch. The victims were then decapitated and their bodies chopped to pieces, while women from the villages were abducted.
The gas-rich northern Mozambique region has witnessed several brutal attacks.
This involves killings by the Isis-affiliated local group Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo, or simply al-Shabaab locally, though they have no relation to the better-known Somali group.
01:40
Former Malian president Toumani Touré dies
01:07
COVID-19: Will South Africa's downward trend last?
00:50
Fuel-Carrying Truck Accident in Central Nigeria Kills 23
01:20
DRC: Curbing the Rise of Kidnapping in Kinshasa
01:45
Mali opposition dogged with demands despite ECOWAS mediation
Go to video
Ethiopia 'fully' restores internet connectivity after three week outage