Nigeria coronavirus: 10,819 cases; mass infection of health workers

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, became the third African country to record over 10,000 cases of COVID-19. The milestone was reached on May 31 when 307 new cases took its tally to 10,162.

As Africa’s biggest economy, the federal government has continued to enforce regulations across the board even though most state governments have moved to relax restrictions.

Lagos being the economic nerve center is rolling out a progressive reopening of the economy. It is the most impacted state with over 5,000 cases as of May 31. Only Cross River State had yet to record a case.

The national response is led by the Presidential Task Force, PTF, led by SGF Boss Mustapha along with a national coordinator and relevant ministers – chief among them, Health, Foreign Affairs and Education ministries.

This article is dedicated to covering events from the country throughout the month of June. Our May 2020 daily updates page also gives you a rundown of major activities.

June 3: 10,819; health workers infected

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed on Tuesday that over 800 health workers had contracted COVID-19. Out of the 812 infected, 29 were NCDC staff.

Chief Executive Chikwe Ihekweazu said the center had provided staff with Personal Protective Equipment, PPE. Contrary to claims that such workers were largely exposed in the line of work.

Government has also announced that private hospitals will now be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients. This is a reversal of an earlier order that banned such actions.

Hospitals will be expected to register with respective state governments and to train their staff

appropriately for the purpose.

Confirmed cases = 10,819

Number of deaths = 314

Recoveries = 3,240

Active cases = 7,265

Stats valid as of June 2, 2020

June 2: 10,578, restrictions eased

Nigeria has a total of 774 local government areas (LGAs). 20 of of those 774 LGAs account for 60% of all Covid-19 cases in the country, the PTF declared as it announced wide raging lifting of virus restrictions.

All schools remain closed whiles places of worship can resume operations whiles observing necessary protocols. Religious houses opening limited to once a week (regular services only), few hours hours max; but schools are several hours .No tentative dates on opening of international flights for now. But Aviation Minister says evaluation ongoing, will also involve some guidance from ICAO.

There would be full opening for the financial sector with banks now allowed to operate with more working hours five days a week.

The mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a work place or places of worship remain prohibited.

There would be controlled access to markets and locations of places of economic activities but local authorities will continue to provide guidance on opening times.

Restrictive opening of places of worship will be based on state governments protocols and strict guidelines on physical distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions and just to clarify this would apply to the regular church and mosque services only.

Mandatory supervised isolation of person of persons arriving the country will continue to be for 14 days until a new policy comes into play.

There would be no further evacuation of Nigerians until a new policy currently developed with the private sector comes into place.

Confirmed cases = 10,578

Number of deaths = 299

Recoveries = 3,122

Active cases = 7,157

Stats valid as of June 1, 2020

June 1: Cases top 10,000; Task Force meets Buhari

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached the 10,000 mark on May 31 with 307 new cases pushing Nigeria past the line only crossed till date by South Africa and Egypt. With 10,162 cases, Nigeria is only behind leader South Africa (32,683 cases) and Egypt (24,985 cases).

The Presidential Task Force, PTF, yesterday held their weekly briefing with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidency. SGF and leader of the PTF, Boss Mustapha said they presented a report to Buhari in which they made recommendations on reopening places of worship, schools and businesses across the country.

“But you know that Mr President is the only one that can take decisions in respect of that. In the framework, the states are sub-nationals; they have their own responsibilities too.

So, it is in the exercise of those responsibilities that they met with religious bodies and agreed on the protocols and guidelines on how to open up. But in the framework of the national response, we are taking that into consideration,” he said.

The SGF stressed a long held position by the PTF that the states governments will take responsibility for the next phase of the lockdown relaxation.

Confirmed cases = 10,162

Number of deaths = 287

Recoveries = 3,007

Active cases = 6,868

Stats valid as of May 31, 2020

