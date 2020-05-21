Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Ethiopia: synergy electricity [Business Africa]

By Africanews

Business Africa

Transformation of the agricultural sector… Ethiopia turns to alternative energy sources to counter the harmful effects of coronavirus.

Coronavirus disruptions are strongly impacting world economies. On the continent, in the horn of Africa, like Ethiopia, measures are being put in place to revive the economy.

The country has embarked on the transformation of its agricultural sector. Addis Ababa is focusing more on a synergy of rural electrification and small farming;

We hear more on that from Francis Elisha, the Africa director of the energy program at the Rocky Mountain institute.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..