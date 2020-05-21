Ethiopia: synergy electricity [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Transformation of the agricultural sector… Ethiopia turns to alternative energy sources to counter the harmful effects of coronavirus.
Coronavirus disruptions are strongly impacting world economies. On the continent, in the horn of Africa, like Ethiopia, measures are being put in place to revive the economy.
The country has embarked on the transformation of its agricultural sector. Addis Ababa is focusing more on a synergy of rural electrification and small farming;
We hear more on that from Francis Elisha, the Africa director of the energy program at the Rocky Mountain institute.
