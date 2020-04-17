Coronavirus stats across Africa: 18,400+ cases, 966 deaths, 4,344 recoveries

There are now more than over 18,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 17.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 17 as of 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 18,441

Number of deaths = 966

Recoveries = 4,344

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,268

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 15

Burkina Faso – 546

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 996

Cape Verde – 56

Central African Republic – 12

Chad – 27

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 117

DR Congo – 267

Djibouti – 591

Egypt – 2,673

Equatorial Guinea – 51

Eritrea – 35

Eswatini – 16

Ethiopia – 92

Gabon – 95

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 641

Guinea – 438

Guinea-Bissau – 43

Ivory Coast – 688

Kenya – 234

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 59

Libya – 49

Madagascar – 111

Malawi – 16

Mali – 171

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 2,283

Mozambique – 31

Namibia – 16

Niger – 609

Nigeria- 442

Rwanda – 138

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 335

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 15

Somalia – 80

South Africa – 2,605

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 32

Tanzania – 94

Togo – 81

Tunisia – 822

Uganda – 55

Zambia – 48

Zimbabwe – 24

