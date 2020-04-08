Kenya coronavirus regulation targets 'infected' Nairobi, three counties

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronavirus “infected areas”. The ban affects the capital Nairobi and three other countries, ahead of the usually busy Easter weekend.

“That there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of a) the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, and b) the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa,” Uhuru said in a national broadcast.

The East African Nation currently counts 158 cases and six deaths from the virus, most of them in the capital, with a few cases also along the coast.

“The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days, with effect from 7:00 pm on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020,” the president added.

Kenya is the second worst-hit nation in eastern Africa after Mauritius which has 227 cases. The country has already imposed a 7pm-5am curfew in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Reports indicate that the president noted that if all Kenyans follow the guidelines put in place so far, then the country will not need to impose a total lockdown as many people had been campaigning for on social media.

“We understand our people better. We know that a majority of Kenyans depend on daily economic activities to earn their livelihoods therefore, we don’t need to lock down the country as long as we can strictly adhere to the measures already in place,” he said.

He also explained that the decision to restrict Kenyans from moving to rural counties was made ahead of the Easter holiday in order to protect those living there, especially the elderly, from catching the virus from their visiting relatives.

“We know that a majority of our old people live in rural areas and according to studies, this disease affects the old more than it affects youth,” the president explained.