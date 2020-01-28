Erdogan in Africa: From Algeria to The Gambia, final stop Senegal

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew into Banjul from Algeria as he continued his mission to gather African backing for his intervention in Libya to shore up the Tripoli-based government.

His host, President Adama Barrow said the two countries agreed to strengthen ties. “The various acts that have been signed between the two countries especially during my last visit to Ankara, amply demonstrate the high level of corporation between our two countries.”

“My government gains your support to build the capacity of our security forces by training 500 officers on peace-keeping,” president Barrow added.

Erdogan is on a three-nation tour of Africa in a show of Turkey’s growing influence. Ankara’s Libya ceasefire co-sponsored by Russia is largely holding despite occasional skirmishes. From the Gambia, he’s expected to fly to Senegal.