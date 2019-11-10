Kenya's Keter sets new Urban Train record

Kenya
Kenya’s Robert Keter has set a new world record. Keter beat a high class field to win the Urban Trail Lille 5km on Saturday, November 9th.
“I’m very happy, very happy”, Keter said.
The athlete sprinted away from the field in the closing stages to cross the finish line in 13:22. This is seven seconds better than the previous mark.
The 5km road distance has only been recognized as a world record event since November 2017.
Although Keter is now the fastest time since then other runners had bettered the time previously.
The fastest time ever recorded for the distance was Sammy Kipketer’s 13:00 clocking in 2000.
Keter’s new record is subject to ratification.
Reuters
