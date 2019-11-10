Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Kenya's Keter sets new Urban Train record

Kenya's Keter sets new Urban Train record

Kenya

Kenya’s Robert Keter has set a new world record. Keter beat a high class field to win the Urban Trail Lille 5km on Saturday, November 9th.

“I’m very happy, very happy”, Keter said.

The athlete sprinted away from the field in the closing stages to cross the finish line in 13:22. This is seven seconds better than the previous mark.

I'm very happy, very happy.

The 5km road distance has only been recognized as a world record event since November 2017.

Although Keter is now the fastest time since then other runners had bettered the time previously.

The fastest time ever recorded for the distance was Sammy Kipketer’s 13:00 clocking in 2000.

Keter’s new record is subject to ratification.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..