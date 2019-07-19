Video: Is poverty in Africa man made?

Poverty
This year as the world marks the historic strive of an African hero, Nelson Mandela, on the theme action against poverty; Africanews Hawa Suleiman Brimah interrogates efforts towards poverty alleviation in Africa.
Is poverty in Africa man made? Watch documentary film.
Go to video
South Africa corruption inquiry: Zuma to cooperate with written statements
01:31
S. Africa: soldiers deployed to counter surge in violence
01:14
South Africa state capture testimony adjourned following Zuma complaint
Go to video
South Africa mourns anti-apartheid singer 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg
Go to video
South Africans mourn ex-footballer shot dead in Johannesburg
01:10
Former South Africa President refutes corruption charges