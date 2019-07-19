Welcome to Africanews

Video: Is poverty in Africa man made?

Hawa Suleiman Issah

Poverty

This year as the world marks the historic strive of an African hero, Nelson Mandela, on the theme action against poverty; Africanews Hawa Suleiman Brimah interrogates efforts towards poverty alleviation in Africa.

Is poverty in Africa man made? Watch documentary film.

