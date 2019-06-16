Video: Benin's ex-president warns post-election unrest could plunge country into conflict

Benin
Lawyers for former President Thomas Boni Yayi have warned that unrest in Benin could plunge the country into a deeper crisis
Yayi remains under house arrest since voicing support for a boycott of the controversial parliamentary elections in April.
Activists have denounced President Patrice Talon’s authoritarian shift in a country that has long been considered a model of democracy in West Africa.
