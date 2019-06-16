Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Benin's ex-president warns post-election unrest could plunge country into conflict

Video: Benin's ex-president warns post-election unrest could plunge country into conflict

Benin

Lawyers for former President Thomas Boni Yayi have warned that unrest in Benin could plunge the country into a deeper crisis

Yayi remains under house arrest since voicing support for a boycott of the controversial parliamentary elections in April.

Activists have denounced President Patrice Talon’s authoritarian shift in a country that has long been considered a model of democracy in West Africa. 

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..