Sudan protesters demand civilian government now

Defiant protesters in Sudan are bent on sticking to their initial plan for a civilian government.

Despite a deal between the Transitional Military Council and the opposition on Wednesday, these protesters staged a sit-in camp sticking to their demands.

“This sit-in camp is related to a number of demands, not just one. One of our first and main demands was a civilian government, but there are other things that also go without saying, for example, trying wrongdoers”, said Dr. Alanood Baqer.

“We are still sticking to our plan. The barriers (at the sit-in camp) are there and they are not moving until our demands are met”, said Altaj Blah.

Some protesters have hailed the deal saying the move is in the right direction. But others believe this progress is slow.

“Honestly it hasn’t met our expectations, but at least it’s a glimmer of hope. There is hope, and we are hopeful that moving forward things will get better”, said protester, Nada Abdel Hady.

Protesters returned for further sit-in on Tuesday, blocking roads and bridges with bricks and rocks.

The sit-in area and eastern Khartoum were blocked off from the capital’s center by barriers erected by protesters on Tuesday.

