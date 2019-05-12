Ex-Zimbabwe's President Mugabe's diary farm equipment auctioned

Equipment at former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s dairy farm is being auctioned to offset a debt owed to an anonymous creditor.

Now that’s according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, owns several farms despite a government policy against an individual owning more than one farm.

“I am a farmer, so I came to get vehicles, graders, low beds and those you see around me and also tractors. If you come to an auction, you look at who’s selling, if it’s the good guy, it means his property is good. “ Victor Sipondo, a buyer said.

Among more than 40 vehicles to be sold are four Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks, three Scania horse trucks and a Mercedes Benz C-class limousine.

Also for sale are Massey Ferguson tractors, 13 motorcycles and farm equipment, including four combine harvesters.

Mugabe was ousted in 2017 following a brief military takeover.

He and his wife Grace were accused of forcing small farmers off their land to establish the Gushungo dairy farm in Mazowe, near Harare, as the couple set up a lucrative farming business.

AFP