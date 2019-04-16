Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe appeals for UK support to compensate white farmers

Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwean government has appealed to the United Kingdom to help it pay more than $3 billion to compensate white farmers.

These white farmers had their land expropriated, the Sunday Mail reports, citing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Britain had previously promised financial and technical assistance to Zimbabwe for the redistribution of its land under the Lancaster House Agreement ending Zimbabwe’s war of independence.

In 2000, the government seized mostly white farmer-owned farms and allocated them to black farmers.

At that time the government claimed that the decision was intended to correct colonial injustices.

The Southern African nation has budgeted $16.7 million for interim compensation to white farmers.

