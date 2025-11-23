G20 leaders in South Africa adopt declaration despite US opposition

World leaders from the Group of 20 rich and developing economies posed for a photo at the summit in South Africa on Saturday.

This first G20 gathering on the African continent broke with tradition and adopted a declaration at the start of the summit.

It stresses the seriousness of climate change, as well as addressing other global challenges, including the need to lighten the debt burden of developing nations.

The mention of the climate crisis is widely seen as a snub to US President Donald Trump who has repeatedly described as a “hoax”.

Declarations are usually adopted at the end of G20 summits.

South Africa has described it as a victory for the first African summit and its aim of putting problems affecting poor countries at the top of the agenda.

The adoption of the declaration came despite opposition from the United States, which is boycotting the two-day talks in Johannesburg over a diplomatic rift with the host country.

It was drafted without Washington’s input, prompting the White House to accuse South Africa of weaponizing its leadership of the group this year.

A White House spokesperson said Trump looks forward to “restoring legitimacy” to the group next year when Washington will hold the rotating presidency.

The South African presidency on Saturday reiterated its rejection of a US offer to send its chargé d'affaires for the G20 handover on Sunday.