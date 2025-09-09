US President Trump to skip G20 summit in Johannesburg

When world leaders meet at the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November, US President Donald Trump won't be there. He says he's skipping the event and sending his Vice President, JD Vance, in his place.

Trump has had a tense relationship with South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, who will host the event. The two men clashing during a White House meeting earlier this year, with Trump repeating unfounded allegations that white farmers in South Africa are victims of a genocide. Ramaphosa’s government has firmly denied that violence affecting the farmers is racially motivated.

Along with suspending financial aid and imposing 30 percent tariffs on South Africa’s exports to the United States, Trump has denounced the country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In March, South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US for his criticism of Trump. The Afrikaans trade union Solidarieit, which was criticized by Ramaphosa over a recent visit to Washington, has announced new plans to visit the US in September to meet with the Department of State and other parties to discuss abolishing racial-redress laws, reestablishing diplomatic ties, and creating a fair trade agreement between the two countries.

South African officials have welcomed Vance's participation and said the success of the summit lies in substantive discussions rather than the presence of any single leader.

The G20 is made up of the world’s largest economies – 19 countries plus the European and African Unions.

Leaders meet annually to discuss global economic policies.

This year's summit in has the theme Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability. It will be the first time the summit has been held on the African continent.