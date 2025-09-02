Verdict set to be handed down in Bolsonaro's coup trial

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons on Monday gathered for a vigil ahead of his trial, next to the condominium where he is under house arrest. Bolsonaro’s sons Jair Renan and Carlos greeted the group, thanking them for their support in a crucial time for their father. “

We feel that injustice could be done, so we have to come here and thank these people that support my father and pass to him this energy, that he needs this right now,” said Rio de Janeiro’s city councilor Carlos Bolsonaro.

The verdict and sentencing phase in the coup trial of the former Brazilian President starts Tuesday at the Supreme Court in Brasilia. The embattled leader faces a possible conviction of more than 30 years in prison for his alleged attempt to stay in power after losing his reelection bid in 2022.

A five-justice panel will have until Sept. 12 to deliver their decision. The trial of the 70-year-old leader is receiving renewed attention after U.S. President Donald Trump linked a 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods to his ally’s legal situation.

Trump has called the proceedings a “witch hunt,” triggering nationalist reactions from leaders of all branches of power in Brazil, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing, was charged with five counts related to attempting to stage a coup.

He is under house arrest and has repeatedly said the trial is politically motivated. It is unclear whether Bolsonaro, now wearing an ankle bracelet, will attend.