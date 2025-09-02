Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt walk the red carpet in Venice for 'The Smashing Machine'

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt walked the red carpet in Venice on Monday for the premiere of their latest film, The Smashing Machine.

It's in competition for the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion.

A biopic of mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr it’s director Benny Safdie’s first feature as a solo filmmaker. He previously worked with his brother Josh as co-director on films including Uncut Gems and Good Time. They confirmed their professional split last year.

In the movie, Johnson transforms into Kerr, wearing facial prosthetics and a wig.

Dwayne Johnson, from left, director Benny Safdie and Emily Blunt during the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Emily Blunt co-stars as Kerr's wife, Dawn. The two actors previously shared the screen in Jungle Cruise in 2021.

New Yorker Safdie is also known as co-creator of The Curse, with comedian Nathan Fielder. Both co-star in the dark TV comedy alongside Emma Stone.

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival runs until 6 September.