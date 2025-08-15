Dust storm sweeps across UAE, disrupting visibility and travel

A powerful dust storm swept across Dubai and several other emirates in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, significantly reducing visibility and prompting official safety warnings. The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a dust storm alert, cautioning that visibility could drop to less than 2,000 meters in affected areas, including key airports such as Al Maktoum and Ras Al Khaimah.

The storm, fueled by strong winds, began early in the morning and is expected to persist from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Authorities urged drivers to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, and keep headlights on while traveling. Residents were also advised to limit outdoor activities where possible, especially those with respiratory issues.

Such dust storms are not uncommon in the UAE during the summer months, when dry conditions and gusty winds can sweep sand and dust across large areas. The NCM continues to monitor the situation closely, while emergency services remain on alert to respond to any weather-related incidents.