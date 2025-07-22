Tragedy in Dhaka: Military jet crashes Into school, killing at least 27

A military training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 27 people, including students, a teacher, and the pilot, in what is now the deadliest air crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI fighter experienced a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff and plunged into the school’s campus, igniting a massive fire. The pilot, Flight Lt. Toukir Islam, reportedly tried to divert the jet to a less populated area but died in the crash. It was his first solo training flight.

More than 170 people were rescued — many suffering severe burns — and 78 remain hospitalized, most of them students. Some victims were charred beyond recognition.

Teacher Maherin Chowdhury, hailed as a hero for rescuing over 20 students, later died of her injuries. Survivors described terrifying tremors, an explosion, and scenes of chaos.

The government has declared a national day of mourning. Investigations are underway, as condolences pour in from around the world.