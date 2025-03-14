G7 diplomats express support for Ukraine and condemn global conflicts

Top diplomats from the Group of 7 (G7) industrialized nations issued a joint statement on Friday, voicing strong support for Ukraine and condemning the ongoing violence in Sudan, among other critical global issues.

The statement condemned the violence and atrocities in Sudan, including widespread sexual violence, and addressed the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict. The G7 also focused on the escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, is engaged in intense fighting with the Congolese government.

The group called for all warring parties to protect civilians, halt hostilities, and allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

David Lammy, British Foreign Secretary, emphasized the unity of the G7 on key issues, stating, "Coming out of this G7 gathering, which marks 50 years since the group's founding, we are seeing a unified position on Ukraine, the Middle East, wars in Africa, and concerns about China’s activities in the South China Sea, among other matters. This conference has united us, and I am pleased with the collaboration and warmth across the G7."

The diplomats also condemned the M23 offensive in DRC for its violence, displacement, and human rights violations, calling for the immediate withdrawal of M23 and Rwandan forces from the region. They urged support for peace talks led by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community and stressed the need for accountability for human rights abuses by all armed groups involved.

The final G7 communiqué outlined common positions on Ukraine, the Middle East, conflicts in Africa, and concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea.