South Africa's Ramaphosa seeks dialogue with Trump on land policy

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his desire on Thursday to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump in order to address ongoing tensions regarding his nation's land policy and the genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

This comes after Trump issued an executive order earlier this month that cut U.S. financial aid to South Africa, criticizing the country's approach to land reform and its stance in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case involving a close U.S. ally.

During a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa mentioned his intention to allow time for the situation to stabilize following the executive order.

He emphasized that his ultimate aim is to travel to Washington to improve bilateral relations. "We don't want to go and explain ourselves. We want to go and do a meaningful deal with the United States on a whole range of issues," he stated, expressing a strong inclination towards fostering a positive relationship with President Trump.

While South Africa does not heavily rely on U.S. aid, there are concerns that its preferential trade status under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be jeopardized with Trump in office.

The nation aims to maintain a neutral stance in global geopolitical conflicts, avoiding close alignment with any major powers, including the United States, China, and Russia.

However, Trump has pointed to the ICJ case as indicative of South Africa's positions that diverge from those of Washington and its allies.