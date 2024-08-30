Senegalese FM visits Russia, seeks to improve bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held bilateral talks with his Senegalese counterpart Yassine Fall in Moscow on Thursday.

Speaking during the joint news conference, Senegal's Foreign Minister Yassine Fall said the two countries hoped to increase collaboration on mineral exploration, energy, agriculture, scientific research, formation of hydrocarbon workers, as well as fisheries.

"I would like to invite leading entrepreneurs in Russia to cooperate with Senegalese entrepreneurs, to invest in Senegal", Fall said.

Fall also noted that Senegal advocates for a peaceful solution to conflicts in the Sahel region as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"We’ve also discussed the reduction of terrorist actions in the Sahel region and the urgent need of irradicate them. There are many conflicts that affect the world. Senegal encourages the finding of peaceful solutions negotiated in the different crisis, being the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, but also in the heart of our continent. In Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," she said.

"By questioning the recent history, one realizes that the African and Russian worlds carry a close relationship that goes back to the colonization of our continent and the fight against apartheid", Fall added.