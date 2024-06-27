WATCH: Key moments in Bolivia's coup attempt captured on video

Loyal citizens flooded La Paz's streets to show overwhelming support for President Arce, amidst tense scenes that included an armoured vehicle breaching the entrance of the presidential palace. Later, addressing the gathered crowd from the palace balcony, President Arce swiftly condemned the incident as a "coup" attempt, prompting the military forces to withdraw. thanking the large crowd for their unwavering support and vowing to maintain stability in Bolivia.