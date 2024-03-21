Somali pirates resurface, raising concerns for global shipping

A recent incident involving Somali pirates has underscored the renewed threat they pose to global shipping. In the western Indian Ocean, a Bangladeshi-owned bulk carrier fell victim to pirates, signaling a resurgence of piracy in the region.

This development adds to the challenges already faced by shipping companies, including drone and missile strikes by Yemen's Houthi militia.

Since November, there have been over 20 attempted hijackings, leading to increased costs for armed security guards and insurance coverage. Somali pirates, seizing the opportunity presented by reduced naval operations, are once again active after nearly a decade of relative dormancy.

While the current level of activity is not as severe as in the past, it is a cause for concern among regional officials and industry experts.

The situation has led to higher shipping costs, with additional war risk premiums and increased prices for private armed guards.

While the Indian Navy's intervention has resulted in the rescue of hostages, challenges persist in securing maritime routes off the coast of Somalia. Efforts to address this resurgence are underway, but the threat posed by Somali pirates remains a pressing issue for the shipping industry.