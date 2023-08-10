Niger: UN and USA "concerned" about Bazoum's living conditions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was "concerned" about the conditions of detention of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, and demanded his release.

Mr. Guterres denounced "the deplorable conditions in which President Bazoum and his family would live", the UN said in a statement. According to the American media CNN, Mr. Bazoum is kept isolated by the military who overthrew him from power and has only uncooked pasta and rice to eat.

According to the same source, he claimed in a series of messages sent to a friend that he had been deprived of "all human contact since Friday", without anyone bringing him food or medicine.

Thus, Antonio Guterres "reiterates his concern for the health and safety of the President and his family, and calls once again for his immediate and unconditional release, as well as his reinstatement as head of state".

Mohamed Bazoum has been detained in the presidential palace in Niamey with his wife and son since July 26, where they have been deprived of electricity. His political party released a statement confirming the president's living conditions and stating that the family was also without running water.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Mr. Bazoum on Tuesday about recent diplomatic efforts, according to a statement, and Mr. Blinke "emphasized that the safety of President Bazoum and his family is paramount." The State Department statement on Wednesday called for their immediate release.