Senegal's President 'open to dialogue' after tensions

In a speech broadcast Monday night on state TV, Senegalese President Macky Sall said he was open to dialogue in the interest of 'peace and national cohesion'.

Sall was speaking on the eve of Senegal's 63rd independence anniversary on Tuesday. He made no mention of the 2024 presidential elections or if he would seek to play any role.

"In this spirit, I remain open to dialogue and consultation with all the living forces of the nation, in respect of the rule of law and the institutions of the Republic, for a united Senegal, a Senegal of peace, stability and national cohesion," Sall said.

Speculation is rife that Macky Sall will seek a third term, a move the opposition has warned would jolt the political climate in one of west Africa's most stable countries.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks and months with the opposition organising rallies denouncing corruption and the high cost of living.

Legal proceedings against opposition figure Ousmane Sonko have also made the atmosphere more tense.

Sonko, who has already declared he'll run for president in 2024 was last week found guilty of defaming a government minister.

He is battling rape charges.

Sonko's supporters view the charges as the latest attempt to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024.