Nigeria's outgoing president recommends pay rises

In Nigeria, the out going government of President Buhari recommended that the new administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu give civil servants pay rises.

Behind the announcement is the long-delayed removal of a fuel subsidy planned for last year.

Many Nigerians regard subsidized fuel as one of the few benefits provided by the government which fails to deliver in terms of power and security despite receiving billions of dollars every year from oil exports.

The call from the out going president piles pressure on the new president-elect to deliver on what was a campaign promise.