Residents in Burkina Faso welcome ECOWAS decision

Residents in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou, welcomed the decision by ECOWAS not to impose sanctions on the country.

The decision follows a meeting of heads of state in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday to discuss the situation in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea.

"They have thought about the situation because the situation in Burkina Faso had to be examined. It is not like the others. Because our situation was almost a catastrophe", said Idrissa Yaro, a retired citizen.

"If we take agriculture, the season has not been very good for the country, which depends on its sister countries. If we have to close the borders, for example, if we have to have restrictions, I already think that this will bring the country to its knees" added Jérôme Sanwidi, employed in the private sector.

Last month, Burkina Faso became the third member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to have an elected president toppled by the military in the last two years.