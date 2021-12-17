Ethiopia's President hints at national dialogue to end conflict

Ethiopia is seeking more collaboration with other African countries to help its struggle with the ongoing internal conflicts.

The Ethiopian Deputy president Sahle Zwede visited Ivory Coast on Thursday and met with President Alassane Ouattara.

Sahle said the situation in Ethiopia is stabilizing and that they will soon have a 'national dialogue

"No war is simple as long as it is a war between us. There is no external occupation or external aggression so it is a painful episode. But a genocide must be determined, there are criteria that unfortunately must be fulfilled...but we don't have all that," Sahle said.

"We are moving forward, the situation is stabilizing and we will soon have a national dialogue that will determine the future of the country," said Sahle.

The war broke out in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.