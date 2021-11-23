Guinea's Justice Minister "shocked" at death caused by alleged rape

Guinea Conakry's Justice minister expressed shock at the death of a young woman allegedly a victim of rape.

Twenty-five year-old secretarial graduate M'Mah Sylla was allegedly raped by doctors at a private clinic in Conakry.

Minister of Justice Fatoumata Yarie Soumah said she was shocked by the events.

"We have come to express our sympathy to the bereaved family. We are all shocked by what she has suffered, we have all been traumatised by the facts. We know and we do not forget that at the core, it was the irresponsibility and carelessness of certain people, supposedly doctors, that led us to this regrettable situation", lamented the government representative who visited the victim's family to pay her respects.

The authorities have indicted and arrested three people in connection with this case.

The victim died on November 20th in Tunis where she had been evacuated for treatment following the alleged rape