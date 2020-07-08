Africa COVID-19 stats: 508,114 cases; 11,978 deaths; 245,033 recoveries

There are now more than over 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 30 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 508,114

Active cases = 251,103

Recoveries = 245,033

Number of deaths = 11,978

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 16,879

Angola – 386

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,003

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 14,916

Cape Verde – 1,499

Central African Republic – 4,071

Chad – 873

Comoros – 311

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,557

DR Congo – 7,432

Djibouti – 4,878

Egypt – 77,279

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 215

Eswatini – 1,056

Ethiopia – 5,846

Gabon – 5,743

(The) Gambia – 61

Ghana – 21,968

Guinea – 5,636

Guinea-Bissau – 1,790

Ivory Coast – 11,194

Kenya – 8,250

Lesotho – 91

Liberia – 917

Libya – 1,182

Madagascar – 3,472

Malawi – 1,818

Mali – 2,348

Mauritania – 5,024

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 14,730

Mozambique – 1,040

Namibia – 593

Niger – 1,094

Nigeria- 29,789

Rwanda – 1,172

Sao Tome and Principe – 724

Senegal – 7,547

Seychelles – 81

Sierra Leone – 1,572

Somalia – 3,015

South Africa – 215,855

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 9,997

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 689

Tunisia – 1,205

Uganda – 977

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 787

