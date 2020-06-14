Coronavirus in Africa: 233,836 cases; 6,261 deaths; 107,013 recoveries

There are now more than over 220,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 14 at 14:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 233.836

Number of deaths = 6,261

Recoveries = 107,013

Active cases = 120,562

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,810

Angola – 138

Benin – 412

Botswana – 60

Burkina Faso – 894

Burundi – 85

Cameroon – 8,681

Cape Verde – 726

Central African Republic – 2,057

Chad – 848

Comoros – 176

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,778

Djibouti – 4,449

Egypt – 42,980

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 65

Eswatini – 486

Ethiopia – 3,345

Gabon – 3,463

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 11,422

Guinea – 4,484

Guinea-Bissau – 1,460

Ivory Coast – 4,848

Kenya – 3,594

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 446

Libya – 418

Madagascar – 1,272

Malawi – 529

Mali – 1,776

Mauritania – 1,682

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,734

Mozambique – 583

Namibia – 32

Niger – 980

Nigeria – 15,682

Rwanda – 541

Sao Tome and Principe – 659

Senegal – 5,090

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,169

Somalia – 2,579

South Africa – 65,736

South Sudan – 1,693

Sudan – 7,007

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 530

Tunisia – 1,096

Uganda – 696

Zambia – 1,357

Zimbabwe – 356

