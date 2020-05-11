Coronavirus in Africa: 63,293 cases; 2,290 deaths; 21,837 recoveries

There are now more than over 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. Lesotho is the country holding out as of May 11.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 11 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 63,293

Number of deaths = 2,290

Recoveries = 21,837

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 5,723

Angola – 45

Benin – 319

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 751

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,579

Cape Verde – 246

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 322

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 274

DR Congo – 991

Djibouti – 1,210

Egypt – 9,400

Equatorial Guinea – 439

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 172

Ethiopia – 239

Gabon – 661

(The) Gambia – 20

Ghana – 4,263

Guinea – 2,146

Guinea-Bissau – 726

Ivory Coast – 1,700

Kenya – 672

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 199

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 193

Malawi – 56

Mali – 704

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,063

Mozambique – 91

Namibia – 16

Niger – 821

Nigeria- 4,399

Rwanda – 284

Sao Tome and Principe – 208

Senegal – 1,709

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 307

Somalia – 1,054

South Africa – 10,015

South Sudan – 120

Sudan – 1,365

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 174

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 121

Zambia – 267

Zimbabwe – 36

