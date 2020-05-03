COVID-Organics: Tanzania, Comoros opt for Madagascar 'virus cure'

Two more African countries have joined the list of patrons for Madagascar’s purported cure for COVID-19. Tanzania and Comoros confirmed their interest in the herbal cure over this weekend.

The Comorian president, Azali Assoumani, held a teleconference with his Malagasy counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, following which a formal request was made for the product.

Rajoelina posted a screenshot of their meeting on Twitter with the caption which read in part: “He (Assoumani) wishes to benefit from CovidOrganics for Comoros. We will supply them as a sign of solidarity with our brothers in the Indian Ocean!”

In the case of Tanzania, President John Pombe Magufuli whiles speaking at an event on Sunday disclosed that the country will also make requests of the herbal cure to help in the fight against the pandemic.

“I have been in talks with Madagascar. They say they have discovered the medicine for COVID-19. We will send a plane to bring the medicine to Tanzania so that Tanzanians can benefit from it,” he is quoted to have said.

Tanzania president Magufuli says some of the testing kits donated to Africa are fake. He says animal, bird and fruit samples secretly sent to the National lab returned positive for the coronavirus – including a bird, a goat and pawpaw. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile the Guinea-Bissau delegation that took flew to Madagascar to take the consignment have returned home with the products. Equatorial Guinea was the first country to receive the donation.

The Republic of Congo also announced on Saturday that a consignment will soon be imported. So far, Rajoelina has received praise from a number of his peers including presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal – all of whom he has held teleconferences with.

During an African Union meeting late last month, he stressed the importance of the herbal cure – a variant of which prevents the virus, whiles another cures it. Speaking to colleague heads of state with a bottle of COVID-Organics on his table, he reiterated the viability of the herbal cure.

“There are two treatment protocols (curative and preventive). The state of health of Covid-19 patients who took Tambavy CVO CovidOrganics improved after 7 days and fully recovered after 10 days,” Rajoelina said in an April 30 tweet.