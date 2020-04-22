Coronavirus across Africa: 24,696 cases; 1,193 deaths; 6,415 recoveries

There are now more than over 24,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 22 as of 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 24,696

Number of deaths = 1,193

Recoveries = 6,415

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,811

Angola – 24

Benin – 54

Botswana – 20

Burkina Faso – 500

Burundi – 11

Cameroon – 1,163

Cape Verde – 68

Central African Republic – 14

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 165

DR Congo – 350

Djibouti – 945

Egypt – 3,490

Equatorial Guinea – 83

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 31

Ethiopia – 114

Gabon – 156

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,042

Guinea – 688

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 916

Kenya – 296

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 101

Libya – 59

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 17

Mali – 258

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 328

Morocco – 3,209

Mozambique – 39

Namibia – 16

Niger – 657

Nigeria- 782

Rwanda – 150

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 412

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 50

Somalia – 286

South Africa – 3,465

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 140

Tanzania – 254

Togo – 86

Tunisia – 901

Uganda – 61

Zambia – 70

Zimbabwe – 28

