Coronavirus in 52 African countries, 10,000+ cases, 487 deaths, 993 recoveries

There are now more than over 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 7.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED

READING

Major stats as at April 7

Confirmed cases = 10,068

Number of deaths = 487

Recoveries = 993

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,423

Angola – 16

Benin – 26

Botswana – 6

Burkina Faso – 364

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 658

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 9

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 45

DR Congo – 161

Djibouti – 90

Egypt – 1,322

Equatorial Guinea – 16

Eritrea – 31

Eswatini – 10

Ethiopia – 44

Gabon – 24

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 287

Guinea – 128

Guinea-Bissau – 18

Ivory Coast – 323

Kenya – 158

Liberia – 14

Libya – 19

Madagascar – 82

Malawi – 5

Mali – 47

Mauritania – 6

Mauritius – 244

Morocco – 1,120

Mozambique – 10

Namibia – 16

Niger – 253

Nigeria- 232

Rwanda – 105

Sao Tome and Principe – 0

Senegal – 226

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 6

Somalia – 7

South Africa – 1,686

South Sudan – 1

Sudan – 12

Tanzania – 24

Togo – 58

Tunisia – 596

Uganda – 52

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 10

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

SUGGESTED

READING