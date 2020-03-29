Coronavirus in Africa: Cases pass 4,200; 134 deaths, 302 recoveries

There are now more than 3,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with a handful of countries holding out.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at March 29

Confirmed cases = 4,282

Number of deaths = 134

Recoveries = 302

Infected countries = 46

Virus-free countries = 8

North Africa

Algeria – 454

Egypt – 576

Libya – 3

Morocco – 402

Tunisia – 278

Virus-free = None

West Africa

Benin – 6

Burkina Faso – 207

Cape Verde – 5

The Gambia – 3

Ghana – 132

Guinea – 8

Guinea-Bissau – 2

Ivory Coast – 140

Liberia – 3

Mauritania – 3

Mali – 18

Nigeria- 97

Niger – 10

Senegal – 130

Togo – 28

Virus-free = Sierra Leone

Central Africa

Cameroon – 99

Central African Republic – 6

Chad – 5

Congo-Brazzaville – 19

DR Congo – 65

Equatorial Guinea – 13

Gabon – 7

Virus-free = Sao Tome and Principe

Southern Africa

Angola – 3

Eswatini – 8

Madagascar – 28

Mozambique – 8

Namibia – 6

South Africa – 1,170

Zambia – 28

Zimbabwe – 7

Virus-free = Malawi, Comoros, Lesotho, Botswana

East Africa / Horn of Africa

Djibouti – 15

Eritrea – 6

Ethiopia – 16

Kenya – 38

Mauritius – 102

Rwanda – 60

Seychelles – 8

Somalia – 3

Sudan – 5

Tanzania – 13

Uganda – 30

Virus-free = Burundi, South Sudan