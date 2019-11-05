Welcome to Africanews

Netflix 'Holiday in The Wild' film showcases music, scenery from Africa

Daniel Mumbere

Zambia

Several African musicians, actors and cinema lovers are sharing reviews and reactions to Netflix’s movie, Holiday in the Wild, which was released on November 1.

The Christmas movie which is an original production of the streaming service, features several African actors, songs and was filmed at different locations including Zambia and South Africa.

African actors

South African actor Fezile Mpela, who has featured in popular television shows like Mzansi, Generations, 7de Laan, is one of the lead actors in ‘Holiday in the Wild’. Mpela plays the role of Jonathan, who takes care of elephants at a sanctuary in Zambia.

You're falling in love...with Africa.

Other African actors featured in the film include Kghaliso Solomon, Tapiwa Musvosvi, Faniswa Yisa, Marty Kintu and Chanelys Garcia Nyapisi

African music

The soundtracks for the romantic drama included several African artists and songs.

From Mbilo Mbilo, a track done by Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo to Ndicel’ikiss by South African singer-songwriter Berita. The movie also featured Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Silent Night, Happy Mbaqanga from South Africa and Makoti
Performed by Kapama Southern Camp Singers.

Beautiful Africa

The film was shot on location in several beautiful places in Zambia and South Africa. There are elephants filmed at a private reserve in Jabulani, near Kruger in South Africa and at the Lilayi Elephant Nursery in Zambia.

Some of the filming was also done in Hoedspruit and the Drakensberg Mountain in South Africa.

View this post on Instagram

The natural light at golden hour in SA ? netflix ?

A post shared by iamkristindavis (iamkristindavis) on

View this post on Instagram

GRI was incredibly excited to host Hollywood celebrities roblowe and his son johnnylowe at the Lilayi Elephant Nursery as they filmed scenes for the netflix movie ‘Holiday in the Wild’. ⁣ ⁣ Rob and John were actively engaged in the process of caring for the elephants, and learnt how to prepare the specialised milk formula that provides the nutritional key to the orphans’ recovery from point of rescue. ⁣ ⁣ Having spent time in Africa, Rob is only too aware of the tragedies of wildlife crimes taking place, and understood the critical role of law enforcement efforts in protecting target species such as elephants from extinction. ⁣ ⁣ One African elephant dies every 20 minutes! The law enforcement Rangers who patrol wild spaces are literally life savers for these vulnerable elephants, and they need your support. Join the Rangers in their fight against wildlife crimes! ⁣ ⁣ Donate today at gamerangersinternational.org ⁣ #GRI #GameRangersInternational #WeAreAllRangers #Zambia #Netflix #RobLowe #SaveElephants #HolidayintheWild #WildlifeConservation ⁣ #BeKindtoElephants #ElephantOrphanage #OrphanedElephants #Elephants #ProtectAndPreserve #Conservation

A post shared by Game Rangers International (game_rangers_international) on

Reactions and reviews

Movie plot and trailer

When her husband abruptly ends their marriage, empty nester Kate embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa, finding purpose…and potential romance.

