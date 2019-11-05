Netflix 'Holiday in The Wild' film showcases music, scenery from Africa

Several African musicians, actors and cinema lovers are sharing reviews and reactions to Netflix’s movie, Holiday in the Wild, which was released on November 1.

The Christmas movie which is an original production of the streaming service, features several African actors, songs and was filmed at different locations including Zambia and South Africa.

African actors

South African actor Fezile Mpela, who has featured in popular television shows like Mzansi, Generations, 7de Laan, is one of the lead actors in ‘Holiday in the Wild’. Mpela plays the role of Jonathan, who takes care of elephants at a sanctuary in Zambia.

You're falling in love...with Africa.

Other African actors featured in the film include Kghaliso Solomon, Tapiwa Musvosvi, Faniswa Yisa, Marty Kintu and Chanelys Garcia Nyapisi

African music

The soundtracks for the romantic drama included several African artists and songs.

From Mbilo Mbilo, a track done by Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo to Ndicel’ikiss by South African singer-songwriter Berita. The movie also featured Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Silent Night, Happy Mbaqanga from South Africa and Makoti

Performed by Kapama Southern Camp Singers.

Beautiful Africa

The film was shot on location in several beautiful places in Zambia and South Africa. There are elephants filmed at a private reserve in Jabulani, near Kruger in South Africa and at the Lilayi Elephant Nursery in Zambia.

Some of the filming was also done in Hoedspruit and the Drakensberg Mountain in South Africa.

Reactions and reviews

Mbilo Mbilo was featured in Netflix’s latest original film released 2 days ago: “Holiday in the Wild”. The movie, directed by Ernie Barbarash and starring Hollywood greats Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe, includes Eddy Kenzo’s top hit during the main characters’ safari adventure. pic.twitter.com/pQMydd4yVh — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) November 3, 2019

So true jigolden ! A solo safari changed my life in 2001. And thanks for loving #holidayinthewild on netflix ❤️??❤️? https://t.co/U0TJ82xQQP — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) November 5, 2019

My friend just watched that Netflix movie Holiday in the Wild… this was her feedback ??‍♀️#Zambia #ZedTwitter pic.twitter.com/GWRf769q5l — Miss Seya Fundafunda (@Seya_Music) November 2, 2019

Ndicel’ikiss is be part of the motion picture soundtrack for Netflix’s blockbuster rom-com released today, ‘Holiday In The Wild’ – which is the first of a string of the holiday season original programming. pic.twitter.com/5f1TN2ImD7 — YOURS (@BeritaAfroSoul) November 1, 2019

Movie plot and trailer

When her husband abruptly ends their marriage, empty nester Kate embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa, finding purpose…and potential romance.