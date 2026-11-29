South Sudan's president lifted a state of emergency across four regions, state TV said Thursday, ahead of delayed polls now expected early next year.

The country gained independence in 2011 and has been plagued by inter-communal violence and extreme poverty.

Ranked as the most corrupt in the world, its government has failed to address the chronic insecurity and the government recently delayed long-awaited elections yet again to February 11.

"President Salva Kiir lifts state of emergency in Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states," said a Facebook post by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC). No reason was given for the decision.

Warrap state had been under the provision -- which limits the movement of civilians -- since 2025 following a spate of deadly inter-communal clashes that killed hundreds.

Despite the order to remove the state of emergency, Warrap and Unity states in particular have seen escalating violence in recent months.

In October, at least 72 people were killed in inter-communal clashes near the border of neighbouring Unity state.

Conflict monitor ACLED had recorded similar clashes in August and March in Warrap, killing around 120 people in total.

It was unclear how long the other three states had been under the provision, but civil society activist Edmund Yakani welcomed the move.

"The president has lifted the state of emergency because it is a threat to the phase of the electoral process," he said.